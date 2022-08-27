34,640 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $56,827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,382,000 after acquiring an additional 101,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,921 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $351.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

