41,053 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $55.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,935,413.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,810 shares of company stock worth $10,457,318. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

