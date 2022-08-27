5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares downgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins cut 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

5N Plus Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE VNP opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.40.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,383,095.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

