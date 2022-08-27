61,646 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $698.79 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

