89,241 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Booking by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Booking by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,910.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,894.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,105.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

