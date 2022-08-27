AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.22 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

