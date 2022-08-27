Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in August

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aalberts from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Aalberts from €80.00 ($81.63) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Aalberts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

