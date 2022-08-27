Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $236.39 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

