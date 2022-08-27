Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

