Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average is $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.