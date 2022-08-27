Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $204.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

