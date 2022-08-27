Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,134 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $188.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.89.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

