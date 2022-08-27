Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,602 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

