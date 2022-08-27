Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,052 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $234.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

