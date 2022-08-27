Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,689 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $378.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

