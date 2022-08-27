Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,681 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chemed by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 658.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $474.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.59.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

