Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $359.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.29. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.