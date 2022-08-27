Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.9% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 426,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $213.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.22.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.