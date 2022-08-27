Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

