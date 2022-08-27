Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,390 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

AGCO Trading Down 4.0 %

AGCO opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

