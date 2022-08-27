Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,111 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $748,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

CAR opened at $176.60 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day moving average of $203.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

