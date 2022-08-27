Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE ALB opened at $288.16 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $298.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

