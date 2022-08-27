Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.79.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $197.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.