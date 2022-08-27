Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Shares of EQIX opened at $670.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.22.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

