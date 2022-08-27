Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

