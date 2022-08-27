Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $456.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

