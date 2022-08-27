Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.60.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $335.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

