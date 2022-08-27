Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $217,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $217,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,555,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,262 shares of company stock worth $28,570,020. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $304.44 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $311.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.06 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

