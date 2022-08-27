Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

NYSE CW opened at $148.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

