Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 897.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

