Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,226 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

