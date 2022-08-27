Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 59,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $631.02 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

