Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,163.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,182.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,062.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

