Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $252.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

