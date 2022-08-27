Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19,064.8% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $254.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

