Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

