Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

