Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $126.96 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

