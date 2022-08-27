Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

