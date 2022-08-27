Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $383.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

