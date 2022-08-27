Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 831,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,080,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average is $199.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.