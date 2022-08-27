Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 2.9 %

MSGS opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.