Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Entegris by 25,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after acquiring an additional 810,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Entegris by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,577,000 after acquiring an additional 350,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

