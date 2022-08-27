Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,516 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,830,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

STZ stock opened at $251.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.21. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

