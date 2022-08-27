Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,677 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 77,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $121.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

