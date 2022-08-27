Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 128,144 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,627.86 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,455.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,454.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.