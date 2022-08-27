Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

