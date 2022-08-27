Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $274.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.