Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nordson by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Nordson by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $232.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

