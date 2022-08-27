Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $114.22 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 126.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

